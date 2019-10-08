UrduPoint.com
Residents Of Balakot Observe 14th Anniversary Of 2005 Earthquake, Hold One Minute Silence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:03 PM

The residents of Balakot Tuesday held a one-minute silence at 8:52 am to observe the 14 anniversary of the devastating earthquake of 2005 and paid homage to the martyrs

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : The residents of Balakot Tuesday held a one-minute silence at 8:52 am to observe the 14 anniversary of the devastating earthquake of 2005 and paid homage to the martyrs.

Later, the survivors of the earthquake, members of the civil society, students and other organizations offered Fateha at GHS graveyard for the people who have lost their lives in the earthquake.

Like all previous years, the trader's associations of Balakot also observed complete shutter down in the city and adjoining areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that some 80,000 people died and houses were destroyed when an earthquake of 7.6 magnitudes hit Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14 years ago on 8th October 2005 at 08:52 am.

