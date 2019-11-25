Residents of Balochistan demand Sasta Bazaars for affordable edibles

(@imziishan)

Citing the need to have daily use edibles available at affordable prices, people have urged the provincial government to setup Sasta Bazars across the province

Yousaf Baloch, a resident of Quetta, told APP that the fruits and vegetable venders were looting the consumers at large and the provincial government should devise a mechanism to ensure provision of domestic and food items at affordable rates.

He said the government should take an initiative to set up Sasta Bazars and provide relief to masses.

Farukh Ahmed, a senior journalist urged the provincial government and district administration to ensure effective working of price control committees.

"These committees should protect consumers from adulterated eatables and food products as the retailers were selling substandard items at heavy rates," he added.

He said there was no such thing like price control seen in the province, everything had been limited to paper work only, adding no practical implementation and check and balance system was in place over the price of commodities.

The government should take action against such people who contravene and violate the law that had ensured price control and prevention of profiteering and hoarding, he said.

Commenting over increase in fares by transporters, a farmer Ijaz Kakar said the transporters were charging high and their own self proclaimed fares in shipment of vegetables and fruits from field to market.

He said the government should eliminate the middle person's role and overcome the self imposed increase of prices by brokers in the markets.

People from different walks of life told APP that the consumers were kept unaware of the prices of daily use household and other items as the retailers did not display price lists in their shops.

They added that daily use products like vegetables, fruits, utilities and all dairy products were being sold on different retail prices without any check.

Talking to APP, spokesperson of Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani said the government had been taking strict action against the shopkeepers and traders on overcharging.

He said the government had already set up proper price control committees at every district of the province and they were fining the violators.

The spokesperson requested the citizens to demand price list from the shopkeeper before buying any good and pay according to the list as the price control authorities had been updating the lists after every three months.

He said the authorities would pay surprise visits to the markets for ensuring the provision of commodities to the people, urging the districts administrations, trade unions and Utility Corporation to help them to discourage profiteering.

"Essential items and vegetables are available in abundant quantity and there will be no shortage of these items in the market." he said.

The government officials would also monitor the quality and weight of edible items, besides inquiring consumers visiting the markets and shops, Shahwani added.