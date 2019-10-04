Residents of capital city of Islamabad on Friday hailed the initiative of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) of consumer friendly application "Durust rate app" to help them in knowing the government's fixed rates of edible and other household items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Residents of capital city of Islamabad on Friday hailed the initiative of the National Information Technology board (NITB) of consumer friendly application "Durust rate app" to help them in knowing the government's fixed rates of edible and other household items.

According to a private news channel, the incumbent government launched an app regarding the prices of edible items and other households. The app would be available in Islamabad very soon and then it would be expanded throughout the country.

This app would be helping for the customers to know about the prices fixed by the government, adding this app would have the option to register a complaint against profiteers.

Ahmed a resident of Islamabad said while appreciating the step, the app would help the masses to know about the actual prices, secondly it would help in budgeting the households, he added.

Similarly a woman Niaz BiBi another resident expressed her views over this app and said, it is a wonderful step taken by the Federal government to inform the purchasers of the actual prices of different items.

This is another achievement of the present government after citizen portal as it would facilitate the customers to have the prior information regarding market rates said Irum Zafar, another resident of G-8.

She further added that buyers would not be in doubt anymore over wrong prices of commodities available in the market.

Ziaullah Khan a shop keeper in G-11 market said the application would not only ease the purchasers but the sellers as well because it would save them from the futile exercise to argue with the customers over prices, he added.