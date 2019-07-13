Residents of Dera faces immense problems due to traders strike

The residents of District Kohat suffered immensely because of the closer of shops of the edible commodities as the strike almost crippled the daily life of the common man.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : The residents of District Kohat suffered immensely because of the closer of shops of the edible commodities as the strike almost crippled the daily life of the common man.

Traders community protested the budget reforms and took to the streets on the call of central leadership of Traders Federations on Saturday with all the markets and shopping malls were closed in the morning and were later on opened.

A main procession was taken out by the representative trade unions which were participated by political activists of main stream political organizations as well as members of civil society.

The speakers including Trades Union leader criticized the government for what they said Budget 2019-20 was against the wishes of Pakistani people.

Meanwhile, shops were also closed in Tank with strikes and protests reports from Kulachi, Draban, and Pharpur, Ramak, and other adjoining parts also received. Tight security measures were being adopted by the police administrations during the protests.