Residents of Dheeri Malkyar filed a petition to Election Commission against the inclusion PK-48

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Residents of the Patwar Circle Dheeri Malkyar Haripur on Saturday filed a petition to the Secretary of the Election Commission against the decision to include Dheerai Malkyar in PK-48 from PK-46, which was based on the recent population census of Malkyar, has raised concerns and objections from prominent figures in the area.

Chairman of the Village Council, Malik Faisal Iqbal Khan, Chairman of the Village Council Dheerai, Adeel Ahmed and a resident of Malkyar, Muhammad Junaid Fazal, jointly voiced their dissent against this move. They have raised questions about the reasoning behind this decision and its potential impact on the local community.

In their petition to the Election Commission of Pakistan, it was argued that Patwar Circle Dheerai Malkyar has traditionally been connected to the main constituency of Haripur. The Village Councils of City One and City Five also have strong ties to Malkyar.

The sudden inclusion of Patwar Circle Malkyar in the constituency PK-48 of Tehsil Ghazi from PK-46 is expected to bring about significant challenges and problems for the residents of the area.

The petition further highlights that the offices of the District Council are situated in Patwar Circle Malkyar. Additionally, the residents of Malkyar currently enjoy various essential services, including access to electricity, through TMA Haripur. Changing the constituency boundaries could potentially disrupt the provision of these essential services and create additional challenges for the local population.

In light of these concerns, the petition calls for a reevaluation of the constituency boundaries in the best interest of the public. The proposed solution involves reverting Patwar Circle Malkyar, with a population of 15,072.

The controversy surrounding this decision is expected to generate discussions and debates within the local community, as the affected residents seek to protect their interests and maintain essential services.