Residents Of Dhoke Elahi Bukush Decry Poor Cleanliness, Fears Disease Outbreaks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 10:32 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush have raised serious concerns about poor cleanliness in their area, where heaps of garbage are piling up and emitting foul odors.
Locals, including Kashif, Hammad, Nadeem, Arshad, Masud-ul-Hassan Qazi, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Sajid Masud, and Mohsin Aziz, say the worsening situation is creating a breeding ground for diseases.
"The garbage attracts mosquitoes, increasing the risk of dengue fever," one resident complained.
Others pointed out that the presence of buffaloes in the area is further polluting the environment, making daily life unbearable.
The residents have urged the Solid Waste Management Company to address their grievances and prioritize cleaning the neglected area.
However, the company claimed that its cleaning arrangements are in place and that staff presence in the area is being monitored regularly.
