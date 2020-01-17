Residents of Galyat stage protest against non-clearance of snow from links roads

The residents of Galayat here Friday protested in front of KP Highway Authority office at Changla Gali against non-clearance of snow from the link roads

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The residents of Galayat here Friday protested in front of KP Highway Authority office at Changla Gali against non-clearance of snow from the link roads.

Link roads of Galyat could not open by KP Highway Authority and Communication &Works Department after passing four days of snowfall and people of several villages are stuck in their houses.

Talking to the media, the protestors said from last one-week road link of the remote villages including Ciricrl Bakot and other parts of Galyat has been blocked and they are unable even to shift the patients to hospitals in Abbottabad and other places.

They further said the price of most essential item including firewood has increased and if the situation persists then a shortage of food items and medicines would also be an issue in the area.

The protestors asked the question from KPHA and C&W officials that the provincial government has released millions of rupees grant for snow clearance operation from Galyat but nothing has been yet done to provide relief to the people.

They said during the current season Circle Bakot and Galyat received less snow as compared to the previous year which could not be cleared by both concerned departments.

KPHA and C&W awarded contracts of 10 million rupees each for snow clearance operation in Galyat and the contractor only brought tractors that cannot complete the task and people continue to suffer.