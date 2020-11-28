UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Of Gilgit City Took To Street Against Power Crises

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:11 PM

Residents of Gilgit city took to street against power crises

A large number of residents of Konodas on Saturday blocked the main road by burning tyres to record their protest against the power outage

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :A large number of residents of Konodas on Saturday blocked the main road by burning tyres to record their protest against the power outage.

Abdul Qayyum, a local business man, said residents of Gilgit city have been facing acute power shortage, which had caused severe water shortage and other problems.

The protesters chanted slogans against power department officials. They said that power department has installed smart meters in Konodas on the conditions that residents of the area would be provided electricity without any load-shedding.

The protesters said GB people, particularly residents of Gilgit town, were enduring 12 hours of power outages, which had paralyzed life.

They said billions of rupees were invested in power projects but power generation was next to nil.

They lamented that the power crisis had affected all sectors, including the hotel industry, tourism and traders.

They demanded of the Federal government to take notice of the prevailing situation and hoped that new PTI GB government would resolve power issue on priority basis.

Related Topics

Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Electricity Business Water Hotel Road Man Gilgit Baltistan All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak ..

50 seconds ago

Happy Cow Polo for Peace II Pakistan Polo Cup: Fin ..

52 seconds ago

Abducted girl's body found, van passengers looted

53 seconds ago

Asad Umar condoles with the Abbasi family

55 seconds ago

Parkha replaces Suneyah as leader in Nick Faldo G ..

3 minutes ago

GTTC to be provided it own building: MPA

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.