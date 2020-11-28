Residents of Gilgit city took to street against power crises

A large number of residents of Konodas on Saturday blocked the main road by burning tyres to record their protest against the power outage

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :A large number of residents of Konodas on Saturday blocked the main road by burning tyres to record their protest against the power outage.

Abdul Qayyum, a local business man, said residents of Gilgit city have been facing acute power shortage, which had caused severe water shortage and other problems.

The protesters chanted slogans against power department officials. They said that power department has installed smart meters in Konodas on the conditions that residents of the area would be provided electricity without any load-shedding.

The protesters said GB people, particularly residents of Gilgit town, were enduring 12 hours of power outages, which had paralyzed life.

They said billions of rupees were invested in power projects but power generation was next to nil.

They lamented that the power crisis had affected all sectors, including the hotel industry, tourism and traders.

They demanded of the Federal government to take notice of the prevailing situation and hoped that new PTI GB government would resolve power issue on priority basis.