Residents Of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Seeks Replacement Of Faulty Sewerage Line

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:48 PM

Residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, block 13 D/2 have urged the Managing Director, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to ensure early cleaning of clogged gutters and replacement of faulty sewer lines running in the area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, block 13 D/2 have urged the Managing Director, Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB) to ensure early cleaning of clogged gutters and replacement of faulty sewer lines running in the area.

Syed Mohsin Siddiqui, a senior resident of the area representing his neighborhood said tjat the lines choked for months have badly damaged the thoroughfare causing serious inconvenience to the people in general.

The situation rendered unattended for months has also inundated the pavements and footpaths coupled with frequent instances of filthy water entering into many of the houses, said Ms.

Nasra Ashraf.

Attributing the situation to overflow of the gutters, the concerned citizens feared that scenario if allowed to persist may result in outbreak of varied diseases among the area people.

Meanwhile, doctors in Karachi have already reported steady increase in the incidence of typhoid, diarrhea and Hepatitis A and E due to supply of contaminated water in different parts of the metropolis.

Mingling of polluted water with the potable water caused due to choked sewerage and overflowing gutters is often identified as the major cause of water contamination in Karachi.

