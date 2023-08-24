Residents of Hanna Urak urge govt to launch rehabilitation plan in flood affected area

The residents of Hanna Urak on Thursday urged the government to execute the rehabilitation and resettlement plan in the area to provide relief to the flood affected people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The residents of Hanna Urak on Thursday urged the government to execute the rehabilitation and resettlement plan in the area to provide relief to the flood affected people.

The affected people whose houses, agricultural land and water channels were washed away and faced other financial losses due to last year's flash floods, still waiting for the government's package of rebuilding.

Malik Nasir Kakar, one of the flood affectees from Hanna valley, said that almost a year had been passed since the flash floods had wreaked havoc in famous tourist point of Hanna Urak Quetta. He stressed that the government should take practical steps to assess the damages and initiate reconstruction plan in the area.

The abnormal heavy rains last year badly affected the roads in the area that caused major difficulties for the locals to shift patents to hospitals, fruits and vegetables to markets, he told while talking to APP.

He requested the provincial government to prepare a complete comprehensive plan to compensate the affected population, rehabilitation and restoration of damaged infrastructure in the area.

"The area is at risk of being inundated again, but despite the devastation it suffered, the government has asked to afford due attentions to Hanna Urak."The Tribal leader said that the people of Hanna Urak were hit by the worst natural calamity in the history and were looking for the help from government to mitigate their sufferings. Nasir also requested the government to provide aid to poor homeless people who were displaced from the flash floods in the area.