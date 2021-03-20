UrduPoint.com
Residents Of Illegal Katchi Abadi Booked In FIR For Resisting Anti Encroachment Drive

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:54 PM

Residents of illegal katchi abadi booked in FIR for resisting anti encroachment drive

More than 250 residents of an allegedly illegal katchi abadi have been booked in a FIR for resisting the anti encroachment drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 250 residents of an allegedly illegal katchi abadi have been booked in a FIR for resisting the anti encroachment drive.

According to the FIR lodged at Qasimabad police station here on Saturday, an employee of the Sindh Irrigation Department Moula Bux Mari the police have nominated 17 persons with Names while the rest were unknown.

The complainant maintained that when the anti encroachment team reached Budho Palari area near Hyderabad bypass the locality's people resisted the demolition by laying down on the road in front of the cranes.

He alleged that the people also attacked the team which went to the area to raze the illegally built structures.

The people had constructed over 300 homes on the land which belonged to his department, he added.

The police have so far not arrested any nominated person.

A district wide anti encroachment operation is being carried out in Hyderabad in compliance with the January 28 order of Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench.

