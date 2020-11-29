UrduPoint.com
Residents Of Islamabad May Get Drive-in Cinema Next Month

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Residents of Islamabad may get drive-in cinema next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to open up a drive-in cinema in the city to provide recreational activity to islooties during the times of coronavirus pandemic.

"We plan to have a car cinema next month and the administration was working on it," Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat hinted the opening of drive-in movie theatre in response to a tweet at his social media handler.

Recently, a Twitter user, Faizan Khan shared the idea while tagging DC of holding a car theater at F-9 park, every weekend until the second wave of COVID-19 ends.

Residents of Islamabad regularly reach out to the DC on social media and get prompt response on their complaints and suggestions.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Hamza Shafqaat said drive-in movie theaters have the advantages of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy and safety of your own vehicle. "Social distancing is built-in, as cars are often parked six or more feet away from each other and proper COVID-19 protocols make it easier to have fun yet stay safe", the DC remarked.

To a query, he said the city managers were considering the Shakarparian Parade Ground or F-9 Park as prospective locations for the cinema set-up. People would be allowed to watch films while sitting in their cars and the cars' radios will act as the speaker for the movies' audio.

