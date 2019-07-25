UrduPoint.com
Residents Of Islamkot To Get Subsidy Of 100 Units In Electricity Bills From August 2019: Imtiaz Sheikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:14 PM

As many as 4,514 electricity domestic consumers, registered till April 10,2019, of taluka IslamKot Thar would avail the facility to consume up to 100 units of electricity free of cost from the month of August

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 4,514 electricity domestic consumers, registered till April 10,2019, of taluka IslamKot Thar would avail the facility to consume up to 100 units of electricity free of cost from the month of August.

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh in a meeting has directed the HESCO officers to comply with the orders of the Government of Sindh in letter and spirit in this regard, said a statement on Thursday.

All the domestic consumers of taluka IslamKot Thar, consuming up to 100 units of electricity, will receive zero rupee bill from HESCO and the charges of up to 100 consumed units bill will be paid by the Government of Sindh every month.

After finalizing all the codal formalities, it was decided that subsidy 100 units in the electricity bills to the residents of taluka IslamKot Thar is to be started from August 2019.

Among others the meeting was also attended by Secretary Energy Department Govnment of Sindh Musaddiq Ahmed Khan and Officers of HESCO.

