Residents Of Jamshoro’s Katcha Area Urged To Evacuate Amid Rising Level Of Indus River
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 09:41 PM
On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, the mukhtiarkar Kotri Majid Ali Khaskheli, assistant mukhtiarkar Feroze Mustafa Burfat along with local representatives, visited the katcha area along the river embankments on Wednesday
During the visit, the officials made important announcements, urging residents to immediately vacate the area and shift to model camps established by the district administration to ensure their safety.
During the visit, the officials made important announcements, urging residents to immediately vacate the area and shift to model camps established by the district administration to ensure their safety.
The residents were directed to evacuate without delay due to the continuously rising water level of the River Indus, which poses the threat of possible flooding. Meanwhile, the media representatives were also invited to the area to help raise awareness among the public regarding precautionary measures.
