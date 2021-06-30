UrduPoint.com
Residents Of Jandola End Boycott Of Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) ::The residents of sub-division Jandola, Tank ended the boycott of the anti-polio drive and expressed willingness over vaccination of their children.

The announcement to this effect was made after Sector Commander Frontier Corps South and district administration officials held successful jirgas with area elders in Jandola.

Area people had boycotted the polio eradication campaign arguing that the area was facing different problems and were demanding a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and inclusion of areas houses in beneficiary survey list.

In this regard, a grand jirga consisting of Jandola area elders was held at Sector Headquarters South. Sector Commander South, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi, Assistant Commissioner Jandola Niamat Ullah, District Health Officer Tank Dr.

Ihsanullah Bettani, Deputy DHO Jandola Tufail Sherani, DSP Jandola Ghazi Marjan, leader of the tribe, Malik Maulana Hafta Khan among others was present on the occasion.

Sector Commander South said that polio was eradicated from Jandola area, adding that ending the boycott was a good move as this was shared national responsibility for all of us.

He further said that Bettani tribe have always supported Pakistan Army and FC South for the integrity and prosperity of the country.

He said that those people who had rendered great sacrifices for the country would never be left alone under any circumstances.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Malik Hafta Khan and other leaders paid a glowing tribute to sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army and FC South for restoration of law and order in the area.

