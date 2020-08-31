Residents of Karachi DHA protest against CBC over inundated houses and roads

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) The residents of Clifton and Defence Housing Authority on Monday staged protest against Cantonment board Clifton (CBC) over devastation of their houses and roads due to heavy rain.

The protesters demanded resignation of CBC Chief Executive Officer and strict action against the responsible.

“We have lost our houses and the roads are still under huge water,” said the protesters. Heavy police contingents reached outside the CBC office to stop the protest to cause any damage to the office.

According to the latest reports there was still huge water on the roads and houses leading to DHA and Bahria Town like other parts of the metropolitan city.

The residents of DHA thronged to the CBC office and demanded strict action against the responsible.

Men and women all gathered outside the office and chanted slogan that “CBC must go”.

Heavy rain hit Karachi couple of days ago which turned the streets and roads of the city into a water pool. There was strong flow on the roads that even a heavy contained was spotted sweeping away by the water on M.A. Jinnah road.