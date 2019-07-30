Residents of Karachi faced immense problems due to prolonged power outage

(@imziishan)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Residents of the city faced immense problems due to prolonged power outage throughout the city after rain wreaked havoc in the provincial capital of Sindh.According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city is set to face more rain with widespread thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana divisions.Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and are likely to intensify over southern parts during the next 24 hours, the PMD added.Rain lashed several areas of Karachi including II Chundrigar Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Airport, Malir, Sharah e Faisal and Gulshan Iqbal.

The highest level of rainfall, 123.

7 millimetres, was recorded in Surjani Town, Saddar received 104 mm of rain, according to the Met office.According to media reports, at least 16 people died mostly from electrocution and three others were injured in Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Monday as the first spell of much-anticipated monsoon rain wreaked havoc on the ill-maintained electricity and sewerage systems, causing gridlock and flooding in several districts, officials and sources said.With the Pakistan Metrological Department warning that the trend was likely to continue for next 24 hours, the situation in Karachi started to normalise after the sunset, more than 12 hours of raining.

The pre-dawn rain continued till late into evening and the highest count in the city was recorded at 69.4 millimetre at 8pm.