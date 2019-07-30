UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Of Karachi Faced Immense Problems Due To Prolonged Power Outage

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:15 PM

Residents of Karachi faced immense problems due to prolonged power outage

Residents of the city faced immense problems due to prolonged power outage throughout the city after rain wreaked havoc in the provincial capital of Sindh

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Residents of the city faced immense problems due to prolonged power outage throughout the city after rain wreaked havoc in the provincial capital of Sindh.According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city is set to face more rain with widespread thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana divisions.Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and are likely to intensify over southern parts during the next 24 hours, the PMD added.Rain lashed several areas of Karachi including II Chundrigar Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Airport, Malir, Sharah e Faisal and Gulshan Iqbal.

The highest level of rainfall, 123.

7 millimetres, was recorded in Surjani Town, Saddar received 104 mm of rain, according to the Met office.According to media reports, at least 16 people died mostly from electrocution and three others were injured in Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Monday as the first spell of much-anticipated monsoon rain wreaked havoc on the ill-maintained electricity and sewerage systems, causing gridlock and flooding in several districts, officials and sources said.With the Pakistan Metrological Department warning that the trend was likely to continue for next 24 hours, the situation in Karachi started to normalise after the sunset, more than 12 hours of raining.

The pre-dawn rain continued till late into evening and the highest count in the city was recorded at 69.4 millimetre at 8pm.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Injured Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Road Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Thatta Gulshan Malir Saddar Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Abbasi Chaired Bog Meeti ..

7 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board inspects 2948 houses u ..

5 seconds ago

Balloting of Rs 7500 & 25,000 prize bonds on March ..

9 seconds ago

Weak energy prices hold US inflation down as Fed m ..

11 seconds ago

Committee directs WAPDA to submit details of roya ..

13 seconds ago

AJK president stresses focus on knowledge economy ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.