Residents Of Merged Districts To Avail Sehat Card Plus From April : Taimur Khan Jhagra

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Tuesday said that permanent residents of ex-FATA (merged districts) will now be able to avail the Sehat Card Plus package from April this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Tuesday said that permanent residents of ex-FATA (merged districts) will now be able to avail the Sehat Card Plus package from April this year.

In a statement, he said that a long standing demand of ex-FATA residents has been fulfilled, adding, the services such as liver and kidney transplants and COVID treatment had also been included in the Sehat Card Plus package.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the summary today and Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has agreed to transfer federal funds for ex-FATA residents for the Sehat Sahulat programme of the KP government.

The provincial minister said that this was another example of the commitment of the Prime Minister and the federal government to welfare of merged districts.

