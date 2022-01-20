Residents of Sarband complain of encroachments, load shedding

The residents of Sarband locality complained of encroachments, load shedding and low pressure of Sui gas in the locality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The residents of Sarband locality complained of encroachments, load shedding and low pressure of Sui gas in the locality.

These complaints were highlighted during an open court organized under the auspices of district administration Peshawar at Sarband locality of Tehsil Mathani here on Thursday.

The open court was organized on special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Mohammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aizaz Ahmad and Tehsildar, Shakeel Khan, the others of subordinate departments, public representatives, local elites and general public attended the function at large.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC (Relief) Peshawar, Mohammad Imran Khan said that the purpose of holding open courts is to bridge the gap between the government, administration and general public to resolve the problems of the people at their doorstep.

He directed all officers for the resolution of the complaints of people and appealed to the people to give them feedback regarding progress on their applications and complaints.