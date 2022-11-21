UrduPoint.com

Residents Of Shaik Ul Bandi Village Stage Protest Against Public Health Department

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022

People of the constituency of Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Monday staged a protest against the non-availability of clean drinking water and blocked Murree road, here

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :People of the constituency of Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Monday staged a protest against the non-availability of clean drinking water and blocked Murree road, here.

According to the details, residents of village Shaik ul Bandi, which was the electoral constituency of the Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, protested against the Public Health department and blocked the Murree road at Dhobi GhatSP traffic and district administration officers reached the spot and negotiated with the people and assured them of the resolution of the water supply issue, later the road was opened.

