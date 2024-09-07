Open Menu

Residents Of Tehsil Lora File Petition Against Illegal Stone-crushing Plants

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Residents of Tehsil Lora file petition against illegal stone-crushing plants

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Residents of three villages in Tehsil Lora Saturday have filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) Abbottabad Bench, seeking action against the owners of illegal stone-crushing machines, along with the provincial government and local administration.

The petition called for an immediate halt to these operations, citing severe environmental damage and violation of court orders.

The petition, submitted by 19 affected villagers, demands a stay order and permanent shutdown of the crushing machines. A total of 14 respondents, including officials from the provincial, divisional, and district administrations, have been named.

During the current month, landslides along Thandiani Road have worsened due to blasting activities carried out by the stone-crushing machines. These operations have caused large-scale erosion of mountains, the destruction of forests, and damage to homes in the nearby villages, leaving local communities at risk.

The petitioners recalled a similar incident a decade ago when a landslide blocked the Harno River, devastating nearby villages and creating a serious water drainage issue.

Representing the petitioners, prominent lawyer Obaidur Rahman Abbasi explained that the goal is not to target the stone-crushing industry but to stop environmentally harmful activities. He stated that four stone-crushing machines were installed illegally in Lora, in clear violation of the law. Despite earlier High Court rulings, a recent government survey was biased, favouring those violating the regulations.

Abbasi expressed concern over the growing environmental threat, warning of the potential for a disaster similar to the Attabad landslide incident if action is not taken. He called on the government and local authorities to address the issue urgently.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Water Road From Government Industry Court

Recent Stories

Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pa ..

Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pakistan Cricket

14 minutes ago
 Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million cas ..

Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..

1 hour ago
 Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : P ..

Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electric ..

Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

5 hours ago
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

6 hours ago
 Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

1 day ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan