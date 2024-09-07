Residents of Tehsil Lora file petition against illegal stone-crushing plants

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Residents of three villages in Tehsil Lora Saturday have filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) Abbottabad Bench, seeking action against the owners of illegal stone-crushing machines, along with the provincial government and local administration.

The petition called for an immediate halt to these operations, citing severe environmental damage and violation of court orders.

The petition, submitted by 19 affected villagers, demands a stay order and permanent shutdown of the crushing machines. A total of 14 respondents, including officials from the provincial, divisional, and district administrations, have been named.

During the current month, landslides along Thandiani Road have worsened due to blasting activities carried out by the stone-crushing machines. These operations have caused large-scale erosion of mountains, the destruction of forests, and damage to homes in the nearby villages, leaving local communities at risk.

The petitioners recalled a similar incident a decade ago when a landslide blocked the Harno River, devastating nearby villages and creating a serious water drainage issue.

Representing the petitioners, prominent lawyer Obaidur Rahman Abbasi explained that the goal is not to target the stone-crushing industry but to stop environmentally harmful activities. He stated that four stone-crushing machines were installed illegally in Lora, in clear violation of the law. Despite earlier High Court rulings, a recent government survey was biased, favouring those violating the regulations.

Abbasi expressed concern over the growing environmental threat, warning of the potential for a disaster similar to the Attabad landslide incident if action is not taken. He called on the government and local authorities to address the issue urgently.