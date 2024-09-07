Residents Of Tehsil Lora File Petition Against Illegal Stone-crushing Plants
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Residents of three villages in Tehsil Lora Saturday have filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) Abbottabad Bench, seeking action against the owners of illegal stone-crushing machines, along with the provincial government and local administration.
The petition called for an immediate halt to these operations, citing severe environmental damage and violation of court orders.
The petition, submitted by 19 affected villagers, demands a stay order and permanent shutdown of the crushing machines. A total of 14 respondents, including officials from the provincial, divisional, and district administrations, have been named.
During the current month, landslides along Thandiani Road have worsened due to blasting activities carried out by the stone-crushing machines. These operations have caused large-scale erosion of mountains, the destruction of forests, and damage to homes in the nearby villages, leaving local communities at risk.
The petitioners recalled a similar incident a decade ago when a landslide blocked the Harno River, devastating nearby villages and creating a serious water drainage issue.
Representing the petitioners, prominent lawyer Obaidur Rahman Abbasi explained that the goal is not to target the stone-crushing industry but to stop environmentally harmful activities. He stated that four stone-crushing machines were installed illegally in Lora, in clear violation of the law. Despite earlier High Court rulings, a recent government survey was biased, favouring those violating the regulations.
Abbasi expressed concern over the growing environmental threat, warning of the potential for a disaster similar to the Attabad landslide incident if action is not taken. He called on the government and local authorities to address the issue urgently.
Recent Stories
Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pakistan Cricket
Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..
Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayers of martyred cop offered in Lakki Marwat2 minutes ago
-
IIUI seeks police help to counter unlawful protest2 minutes ago
-
Narcotics seized, 2 drug-pushers arrested3 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests 33 terrorists across Punjab3 minutes ago
-
ICT Police reunites four missing children with families13 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to take all parties on board for addressing challenges23 minutes ago
-
Bus operators filling cases in spite of free shuttle service to new terminal: Sharjeel1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt committed to people's welfare: minister1 hour ago
-
Distribution of Kissan Card begins in Khanewal1 hour ago
-
Drizzle predicted for Karachi1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends Security Forces for foiling attack on FC HQ in Mohmand1 hour ago
-
CJ PHC inaugurates Tehsil Judicial Complex Oghi1 hour ago