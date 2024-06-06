Open Menu

Residents Of Twin Cities Demand Actions Against Beggars

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Residents of twin cities demand actions against beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The child beggars and alms seekers have increased manifold especially in shopping centers and cattle markets in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The people of two cities demanded strict actions against those who were involved in child begging and alms seeking. A citizen namely Muhammad Ashfaq said that alms seekers sometimes became a constant nuisance specially in shopping centers, and traffic signals. He observed that no one was taking action against the professional beggars.

Similarly, another citizen, Muhammad Imran said that professional child begging was a serious issue in this society as minors were involved in beseeching and imploring the citizens especially in markets.

He said that when

people tried to ignore them, they cursed or abused them and escape.

When contacted to ICT Spokesman, he said that the ICT administration continuously conducted raids against the child begging. In recent action, Assistant Commissioners has initiated an operation to curb professional beggars in the Federal Capital.

During the operation, 27 beggars were apprehended and identified as professional beggars. All of them were promptly transferred to police custody, while minors among them were directed to the Edhi Center for appropriate care.

The move underscored authorities' commitment to maintaining order and addressing social issues in the capital city,

the spokesman added.

APP/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic Rawalpindi Market All

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

2 hours ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

4 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

5 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

5 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

5 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan