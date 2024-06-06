Residents Of Twin Cities Demand Actions Against Beggars
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The child beggars and alms seekers have increased manifold especially in shopping centers and cattle markets in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
The people of two cities demanded strict actions against those who were involved in child begging and alms seeking. A citizen namely Muhammad Ashfaq said that alms seekers sometimes became a constant nuisance specially in shopping centers, and traffic signals. He observed that no one was taking action against the professional beggars.
Similarly, another citizen, Muhammad Imran said that professional child begging was a serious issue in this society as minors were involved in beseeching and imploring the citizens especially in markets.
He said that when
people tried to ignore them, they cursed or abused them and escape.
When contacted to ICT Spokesman, he said that the ICT administration continuously conducted raids against the child begging. In recent action, Assistant Commissioners has initiated an operation to curb professional beggars in the Federal Capital.
During the operation, 27 beggars were apprehended and identified as professional beggars. All of them were promptly transferred to police custody, while minors among them were directed to the Edhi Center for appropriate care.
The move underscored authorities' commitment to maintaining order and addressing social issues in the capital city,
the spokesman added.
