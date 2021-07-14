UrduPoint.com
Residents Of Twin Cities Demand Strict Action Against Curse Of Beggary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The residents of twin cities on Wednesday demanded of the authorities concerned to take strict action against the professional beggars frequently seen on the road sides and in various localities.

The mashroom growth of professional beggars can also be seen at various markets, streets and even hospitals premises.

The residents were of the view that influx of women beggars and children with begging bowl can be seen in different markets and roads.

According to survey conducted by this scribe, most aged women were seen at various bus stops using different tactics to seek alms from people.

A group of women carrying infants, bandaged arms of young men accompanying them, middle-aged men showing disabilities, barefooted children, she-males and others selling low quality products, are the most common tools of getting sympathies of people.

These beggars can also be seen near hospitals wards as well as in residential areas.

The residents of twin cities have demanded that authorities concerned should keep an eye on professional beggars. Sultan Khan a resident of G-7 said that most of these women were professional beggars and they come in groups and than scattered for alms seeking.

"There were also organized groups who deploy child beggars in lucrative spots like bus stops, traffic signals and markets.

He suggested that shelters homes with legal protection should be specified for women beggars.

Beggary was a social evil which needs urgent measures to be tackled, he said.

He said that for healthy environment in society there was need of stringent laws to combat with beggary problem. As a citizen we should discourage beggars and encourage them to do some work, he added.

Akhtar Hussain a resident of G-9 said that the concerned authorities should take notice of such people and arrange training for them to overcome this menace.

