Residents of twin cities enjoy weather following rain on local holiday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The residents of Federal capital have been enjoying weather, following a recent rain shower along with local public holiday on Monday.

Talking to APP, a resident Shabana Hassan, said that the public holiday had provided residents with the opportunity to fully enjoy the weather and to make the most of their time with loved ones. She said that the rain had added to the charm of the already picturesque twin cities, providing a peaceful and rejuvenating atmosphere for residents.

Another resident Touqeer Akram said that with the amusing weather conditions, residents were making the most of the opportunity to take the sights and sounds of the rain.

"Whether it's a hot snack or simply taking in the beauty of the season, the twin cities are enjoying this winter" he added.

He further said that the rain had also brought a sense of calm and peace to the city, providing a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

On social media, residents were sharing their favorite aspects of the rain, including the beauty of the city.

Twitter user Rana Suhaib praised the Margalla Hills for their snowfall, calling the capital "beautiful" while Momena Noor shared a photo of the rainy weather and wrote that rain brought out the beauty of nature in a very refreshing way.

