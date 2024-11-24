Residents of twin cities facing problems due to PTI protests: Dr. Tariq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the residents of twin cities facing hardships and problems due to the protests call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing at a press conference here on Sunday, he said that due to the misleading role of PTI country's politics facing problems and earning bad name at the international level.

He underlined that PTI workers had mistreated with bureaucrats and major political figures in abroad which was a condemnable act.

Fazal blasted PTI’s political decline, saying Bushra Bibi's statement laid bare the party’s internal chaos, where members are battling for control in a fractured leadership.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s strong relations with Saudi Arabia remain unaffected, with recent agreements serving as proof that such statements won’t alter these vital ties. He condemned PTI for accusing the same countries from which they’ve accepted gifts, calling it a glaring example of their political bankruptcy.

Reconciliation, he said, is Pakistan’s strength—not a weakness—and protests must operate within the bounds of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.**

Dr Fazal Ch issued a stark warning: any attempt to disrupt Islamabad will be met with the same response as actions against anti-state elements. Referring to the 9th May incidents, he vowed that PTI’s new attempt to sabotage the Belarus President’s visit would fail, just as their disruption of the SCO summit did.

The 26th amendment could be reverse through proper channel from Parliament not from the protest or any other option.

So far the the provincial regime of KPK had not launched a single project of development and Chief Minister of Khyber Pukhtunkhaw was trying to attack again and again on Federal Capital.

In their political tenure PTI leaders were not ready to shake hand with the people of opposition.

Again PTI leadership wanted to sabotage the upcoming visit of President of Belarus as they had been tried in the past at the time of SCO summit.