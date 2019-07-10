UrduPoint.com
Residents Of Twin Cities Lament An Increase In Juices' Prices, Poor Quality Standards

With an increase in temperature and humidity in the twin cities people were using different soft drinks, energy drinks and juices to beat the heat but they were lamenting the increase in its prices and poor quality

The most common natural drinks available for drinking were sugarcane juice, mango juice, mixed juice of tamarind and damson in the different markets.

As people were taking more interest in sweet and mouth watering beverages the shopkeepers have increased the prices of all kinds of juices at large.

According to the details the price for one glass of sugarcane juice was Rs 50, mango shake for Rs 100 where the tamarind and damson juice were for Rs30 per glass.

Talking to APP, Manan Shahid, a private servant while commenting on the poor standard and quality of juices said the fruit milkshakes selling at various shops lack proper hygiene and cleanliness as most of the shopkeepers were using unhygienic containers for fruits pulp. However, the milk used also appears to be of poor quality as it has very thin consistency and no one could ascertain either it is a milk or some sort of mixture. He urged the quarters concerned to take necessary action against the violators of health standards and imposing self assumed increase in prices of the juices which was unjust.

A customer Muhammad Ammar who came to drink sugarcane juice said that the shopkeepers were not using hygienic and quality ice for sugarcane juice which was not up to the hygienic standards.

Mostly shopkeepers were using the dumped disposable glasses for many customers which can be posing serious threat to human health as it could transfer contagious diseases, he added.

According to a research conducted at the Harvard University the soda and sports (energy) drinks increase risk of dying from heart disease and breast and colon cancers.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesman Dr Waseem Khawja informed this scribe that different diseases such as diarrhea, Jaundice, cholera and tooth decay can be caused due to unhealthy juices and soft drinks.

These were becoming a growing concern in the medical and scientific communities, he added.

However, he said it has been seen that soft drinks were becoming vogue especially among the young generation. But a lot of soft drink consumers were unaware of the truth that the colorful fluid that comes in eye-catching bottles does not do a bit of good to their health.

