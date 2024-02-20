Residents Oppose Setting Up Police Station In Housing Society
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Scores of residents of a private housing society staged a protest demonstration against the setting up of a police station on a plot allocated for building a school here on Tuesday.
The protesters said that in the Multan Development Authority (MDA) Housing Society, the plot was allocated for the school in connection with the master plan of the Authority in 1989.
They informed that the status of the plot could not be changed under the law adding no other plot was reserved for construction of the school in the society and added that on Feb 19, Station House Officer(SHO) BZ PS attempted along with some other people to encroach the piece of land, but the effort was foiled by the society administration.
They demanded that the authorities concerned let the school build at its allocated plot.
Society president Munir Ahmed Aasi, Husnain Abbas Kheyra, Rana Ghulam Abbas Abdul Ghafoor Khan and others spoke.
When contacted MDA Director Urban Planning, Qaswar Abbas said that 2 per cent of land is owned by the authority in a 100-kanal society of a city which may be transferred to a government department by it on its request.
He said that Punjab Police had beseeched MDA to allot this plot for construction of BZ Model Police Station in the society adding that after a meeting the authority had transferred that plot to the police.
