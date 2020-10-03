UrduPoint.com
Residents Praise Construction Of Underpass In A Record Period Of One Year

Sat 03rd October 2020

The residents of Sector G-7 and G-8 on Saturday highly praised the construction of Underpass on Faisal Avenue in a record period of one year despite COVID-19 pandemic connecting the two sectors

The newly constructed underpass will not only improve the flow of traffic, but will also provide the best access to the residents of Sector G-7 and G-8.

Ahmed Ali, a resident of G-7 said that this was big problem for the residents of both sectors as there was only option to take u-turn from the Zero Point Interchange to reach G-8 or G-7 Sector. He said that people should praise the efforts of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan for facilitating thousands of commuters.

Another resident Tanveer Khan said that with opening of this underpass, Islamabad Expressway became signal free from Karal Chowk up to Margalla Road. He said that the underpass not only facilitate residents of G-7 ad G-8 sectors but also provide swift access to other sectors on eastern and western side of the Faisal Avenue.

According to CDA, Faisal Avenue underpass was approved in 2015 but it has not been shown seriousness in implementing this important public welfare project, including development projects.

Keeping In view of the importance of Public utility projects and to make practical workable possible, the present government has prioritized and reviewed the project and approved the PC-I which was completed in one year.

