Residents' problems to be resolved at doorstep: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Captain (retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Wednesday held an open court (Kuli Katcheri) at Tehsil Office Manda to resolve problems of the residents at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Captain (retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Wednesday held an open court (Kuli Katcheri) at Tehsil Office Manda to resolve problems of the residents at their doorstep.

A large number of people participated in the forum besides officers of the district administration and heads of all departments.

Addressing the forum the DC alongwith other heads of different departments of the district administration listened to the problems and suggestions of participants on various matters including sanitation, agriculture, loadshedding, price hike, poverty and education etc and directed the official concerned for resolving certain issues on the spot.

Farming community highlighted uninterrupted power supply to their tube-wells, demanding that practical measures should be taken for ensuring smooth electricity supply for the agriculture sector in order to enhance agriculture production.

They said problems of low voltage had forced a number of tube wells to shut down, resulting in losses for farmers.

The participants also highlighted encroachment issues at various places of the district saying effective measures should be taken to overcome the menace.

He assured that the issues which were beyond the domain of the district administration would be taken up with higher authorities at appropriate forums.