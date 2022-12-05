UrduPoint.com

Residents Protest Against Bad Governance, Blamed Public Representatives

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Residents protest against bad governance, blamed public representatives

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Hundreds of people most of them social activists, lawyers, traders, members of civil society and political workers on Monday protested against the alleged failure of district administration in resolving main public issues and blocked the roads on Kashmir Chowk for several hours.

The city remained under daylong protests when scores of people took out the streets on the call of Tank Action Committee against the alleged failure of district management in resolving the core issues including potable water, unannounced power outage, rising crime rate and other issues.

The protest rallies were taken out from different localities of the city, marched through various roads and bazaars of the city and reached Kashmir Chowk. They were chanting slogans against their elected representatives and the local administration.

The business activities remained crippled and complete shutter down was observed by the trader community.

The participants of the rallies were carrying placards and banners, who turned into a big gathering which was addressed by Shams Mehsud, Mula Abdur Rehman, Peer Saleem Shah, Mufti Allah Noor, Said Anwar Mehsud, Abdullah Nangial, Malik Patu Bittani and others.

The speakers blamed the district administration for bad governance and demanded of the government to immediately transfer the Deputy Commissioner for his utter failure in resolving public issues.

The speakers demanded of the government to overhaul all the public offices.

The speakers blamed district administration for placing Butification Fund worth Rs 700 million in their accounts for earning interest while the construction work of roads, laying down of sewerage line and other works were still pending. They deplored that the city was facing acute water shortage issue for the past one month but no heed was being paid by the DC and other concerned quarters.

The speakers also came down hard upon the provincial government for paying no heed to their just demands.

