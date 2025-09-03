Residents Protest Against Coal Power Plant In City, Cite Environmental Concerns
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Residents of Babri Banda, including youth and local elders, staged a protest on Wednesday here outside Kohat Cement Factory against the company’s decision to set up a 50 kW coal-fired power plant.
The protesters alleged that the project was being initiated illegally and warned that the coal-based facility would pose serious risks to the environment and public health.
They expressed concern that the plant could worsen air pollution and lead to the spread of various diseases in the surrounding areas.
Residents said that despite approaching the district administration, factory management, and the environment department several times, their grievances had not been addressed.
The demonstrators clarified that they were not opposed to development projects, but emphasized that coal-based power generation was being phased out worldwide due to its environmental hazards.
They urged the factory to adopt solar or other renewable and eco-friendly alternatives instead.
The protesters cautioned that if their demands were not met, they would intensify their agitation and expand the protest movement.
APP/ar-adi
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth dies in road accident1 minute ago
-
Dengue prevention measures underway in flood-hit areas1 minute ago
-
Police arrest proclaimed offender1 minute ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb reveals CM-backed strategy to fight floods & forge a resilient future for Punjab1 minute ago
-
Electricity restored to over 1.2 million flood victims, full restoration nearing completion: Power D ..1 minute ago
-
SDPO Kohsar reviews crime control strategy1 minute ago
-
Six killed in firing incident in Lower Kurram1 minute ago
-
ICT Police arrest Three, recover five stolen motorcycles1 minute ago
-
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad holds open kachehry2 minutes ago
-
Residents protest against coal power plant in city, cite environmental concerns2 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn deadly blast at Quetta political rally41 minutes ago
-
Two criminals gunned down42 minutes ago