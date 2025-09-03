Residents protest against coal power plant in city, cite environmental concerns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Residents of Babri Banda, including youth and local elders, staged a protest on Wednesday here outside Kohat Cement Factory against the company’s decision to set up a 50 kW coal-fired power plant.

The protesters alleged that the project was being initiated illegally and warned that the coal-based facility would pose serious risks to the environment and public health.

They expressed concern that the plant could worsen air pollution and lead to the spread of various diseases in the surrounding areas.

Residents said that despite approaching the district administration, factory management, and the environment department several times, their grievances had not been addressed.

The demonstrators clarified that they were not opposed to development projects, but emphasized that coal-based power generation was being phased out worldwide due to its environmental hazards.

They urged the factory to adopt solar or other renewable and eco-friendly alternatives instead.

The protesters cautioned that if their demands were not met, they would intensify their agitation and expand the protest movement.

