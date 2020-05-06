Residents protest delay in payment of land purchase amount

Residents of localities near Northern Bypass Wednesday staged a protest against administration of National Highway Authority for delay in payment of land purchase amount

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Residents of localities near Northern Bypass Wednesday staged a protest against administration of National Highway Authority for delay in payment of land purchase amount.

Protesters said that National Highway Authority had acquired possession of their lands for construction of Northern Bypass a year back but the owners have not given purchase amount.

They alleged that despite the fact that funds have been approved by Federal government payment to owners has been delayed.

They also urged authorities concerned to resolve the issues of land owners and make arrangements for payment keeping in view their problems.