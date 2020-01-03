(@FahadShabbir)

The residents of Bara Kahu on Friday lodged protest demonstration for exemplary punishment of the accused

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) The residents of Bara Kahu on Friday lodged protest demonstration for exemplary punishment of the accused.The protestors were carrying banners and play cards carving serve justice to Umar, hang to death in public to murderers.According to details, the alleged accused had kidnapped the boy, identified as Umar, a resident of Dhoke Jilani, from outside his house for ransom and after four days his dead body strapped with tapes was recovered from the cupboard of a house.The accused person kept the victim locked in a house where he died of suffocation as his mouth was tapped and hands tied.

The police arrested four persons and investigation is underway.Umar's father Mukhtar Rathore while demanding public hang of his son murderers, said he is seeking justice.

He appreciated cooperation of police and other law enforcement agencies, but disappointed from the government ministers silence.He said, despite Prime Minister Imran Khan is his neighbor he didn't even says word for condolence, adding that similar attitude of the ministers was observed.He appealed to the prime minister, Army Chief and Chief Justice Supreme Court to take notice of the brutal act so that such actions can be stopped in the future.