Residents protest over rising incidents of dacoity in Kulachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Scores of people most of them traders took to the streets to protest mounting incidents of robbery and dacoity in Tehsil Kulachi

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Scores of people most of them traders took to the streets to protest mounting incidents of robbery and dacoity in Tehsil Kulachi.

The protesters led by Anjuman Tajiran marched through various bazars and roads with anti police slogans.

The road was closed for traffic at least for five hours and burnt old tires.

The rally participants were later addressed by traders union leaders including Abdul Manan Khan, Hayatullah Khan and Samiullah Khan of Insaf Labour Wing Kulachi.

They said that street crimes and dacoity incidents were on the rise and even the people were unsafe in their localities.

They demanded of the provincial government and police high ups to arrest the responsible persons who sabotage the peace and business of the area.