Residents protest severe water shortages

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Despite recent heavy monsoon rains filling Khanpur and Rawal Dams, the Primary water sources for Rawalpindi Cantonment areas, the residents questioned why the RCB has failed to deliver adequate water.

Residents of Ward No. 9, under the jurisdiction of the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Sunday expressed their serious concerns over persistent water supply shortages that have disrupted daily life. The residents accused RCB officials of providing false assurances and fabricating reports to mislead senior authorities.

According to residents, water supply in the area is least, with some residents claiming they receive water for only 25 minutes for few days, far less than the promised 45-minute supply schedule. Mohammad Ali Kazm Pasha, a local resident, told APP that even a consistent alternate-day water supply schedule increased their hardships, but the RCB fails to adhere to its own schedule. Another resident, criticized the dismissive attitude of RCB officials, who reportedly told locals that water supply disruption is related to residents' in-home water pumping dysfunctionality.

Residents alleged that RCB officials, submitted misleading reports with images of running taps to senior officers, falsely claiming that water supply issues had been resolved. They further claimed that complaints on the issue have led to further reductions in water supply, exacerbating the crisis.

“After we complained, the little water we were getting stopped altogether,” one resident said. Another said that some RCB officials attributed the shortage to limited water allocation. A valve man also highlighted power outages as a reason for supply disruptions, a claim residents dismissed as baseless.

Residents have repeatedly raised their concerns with senior RCB officials, who promised improvements, but no tangible progress has been made so far. The residents warned that if senior officials do not visit the affected areas within days, they will escalate their complaints to the Director General of Military Lands and Cantonments.

In response, RCB officials confirmed to APP that water reservoirs are currently full, with no shortage in supply. They assured that a team would visit the affected areas to investigate and address residents’ concerns. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also forecast additional rainfall, further filling water reserves, raising questions about the RCB’s failure to meet the needs of Ward No. 9 residents.

The situation has forced many to rely on costly private water tankers, increasing financial burdens on already struggling families.

According to residents, the RCB’s water supply system is caused by inefficiencies and supply handlers failing to adhere to the agreed schedule. The construction of underground storage at Bhata Chowk with capacity 200,000 gallons/day along with smaller tanks in Ward 9 and other areas are underway to improve storage capacity. However, these projects are not meant for any immediate relief for the residents due to project completion timeline.

Local traders and community organizations have also called for urgent action saying that the commercial sector’s reliance on private tankers due to the lack of consistent supply in areas like Saddar.