Residents Record Protest Over Construction Of Booni Road

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Residents record protest over construction of Booni Road

Residents of Chitral Town recorded protest on Tuesday against the construction of Booni Road work plan that has compromised the Golain Water supply pipeline

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Residents of Chitral Town recorded protest on Tuesday against the construction of Booni Road work plan that has compromised the Golain Water supply pipeline.

According to report, the pipeline was carried to Chitral town on the side of the mountain but now the construction of booni road has been handed over to the National Highway Authority who widen it to 34 feet as a result the pipe came in the middle of the road.

According to local experts, the contractor mottled the road and puts coal tar on it before shifting the pipe to a safe place.

Safeerullah belongs to Chitral town said that half of the population of Chitral town using this water for drinking purposes in case the pipe is damaged during the construction of the road these people will be deprived from drinking water.

Social and political personality Sharif Hussain Chairman says that twelve years ago, the provincial government had given 440 M rupees for the Golain water supply project, which provides clean drinking water to fifty thousand people of Chitral town.

Public Health Engineering Department spokesman said that tender was offered for its shifting of pipeline and 290 million have been sanctioned for this purpose and we will try to remove it from the middle of the road within three months and carry to a safe place.

