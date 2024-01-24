Residents Rescued Of House On Fire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The residents were safely rescued of a house on fire early in the morning, rescuers said on Wednesday.
The fire was erupted suddenly inside third story of a house situated at Hussain Aghai garment market.
The fire spread rapidly and until it would engulf the neighbouring parts, a rescue team arrived with fire vehicles and ambulance, it was said. The information of the incident was passed on the police that reached out the place and monitored the fire extinguishing operation.
The nearby buildings were saved from spread of the fire flames, it was said.
No injuries or damages were reported as consequence of the mishap.
Police started investigation after finding reason that yet to be find out for the fire eruption.
