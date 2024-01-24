Open Menu

Residents Rescued Of House On Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Residents rescued of house on fire

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The residents were safely rescued of a house on fire early in the morning, rescuers said on Wednesday.

The fire was erupted suddenly inside third story of a house situated at Hussain Aghai garment market.

The fire spread rapidly and until it would engulf the neighbouring parts, a rescue team arrived with fire vehicles and ambulance, it was said. The information of the incident was passed on the police that reached out the place and monitored the fire extinguishing operation.

The nearby buildings were saved from spread of the fire flames, it was said.

No injuries or damages were reported as consequence of the mishap.

Police started investigation after finding reason that yet to be find out for the fire eruption.

Related Topics

Fire Police Vehicles Market From

Recent Stories

Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice Presiden ..

Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..

3 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

47 minutes ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

1 hour ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

2 hours ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

4 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

16 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

16 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

17 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan