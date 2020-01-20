UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Stage Protest Demonstration Against Poor Drainage System In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:56 PM

Residents stage protest demonstration against poor drainage system in Hyderabad

Hundreds of residents and trader community on Monday staged protest demonstration against poor drainage condition of their locality which made it difficult for them to travel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Hundreds of residents and trader community on Monday staged protest demonstration against poor drainage condition of their locality which made it difficult for them to travel.

A large number of people took to the streets and gathered at Sakhi Pir road near the office of Union Committee 51, Hyderabad.

They also chanted slogans against poor sanitation condition of the area where streets and roads often remain filled with filthy water for several days.

The protesting residents and trade community members also set tyres ablaze to record their protest against poor sanitation and drainage condition.

While seeing the enraged residents coming towards UC office, the Chairman Mazhar Jamil fled away from his office where they had staged sit in.

The enraged residents chanted slogans against the UC chairman and other local government authorities and demanded to drain out filthy drainage water from their area.

They said elected representatives and Municipal authorities had failed to deliver for what they had been voted for.

Related Topics

Protest Poor Water Road Hyderabad From Government

Recent Stories

Human Rights activist Jalila Haider faces brief de ..

13 minutes ago

Vawda was dual national at the time of filing his ..

42 minutes ago

Tehran Says Zarif Skipping World Economic Forum Ov ..

4 minutes ago

Latin America on Track for Slow Economic Recovery ..

4 minutes ago

9 held over profiteering in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Flour dealers urged to cut down profit margin

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.