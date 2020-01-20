Residents stage protest demonstration against poor drainage system in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Hundreds of residents and trader community on Monday staged protest demonstration against poor drainage condition of their locality which made it difficult for them to travel.

A large number of people took to the streets and gathered at Sakhi Pir road near the office of Union Committee 51, Hyderabad.

They also chanted slogans against poor sanitation condition of the area where streets and roads often remain filled with filthy water for several days.

The protesting residents and trade community members also set tyres ablaze to record their protest against poor sanitation and drainage condition.

While seeing the enraged residents coming towards UC office, the Chairman Mazhar Jamil fled away from his office where they had staged sit in.

The enraged residents chanted slogans against the UC chairman and other local government authorities and demanded to drain out filthy drainage water from their area.

They said elected representatives and Municipal authorities had failed to deliver for what they had been voted for.