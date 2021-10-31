UrduPoint.com

Residents Stressed For Repair Work Of Roads

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Residents stressed for repair work of roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The residents of Adiala Road on Sunday stressed Chaklala Cantonment board and Punjab Highways Department to carry out repair work of dilapidated road falling in their respective areas.

The residents said that no repair work had been done in the last many years and various parts of the road were in bad condition. Muhammad Ali, a resident of Jahari stop said that the road had turned into a drain which had led to a number of accidents and was creating great inconvenience for the motorists.

A resident of Private Housing Society Nadeem Malik said that portion of the road had been washed away due to stagnant sewerage water which was leading to traffic snarls along the road.

Another resident Waheed Qurashi said that this road was not only damaging vehicles but it was also affecting public health due to accumulation of sewerage and rainwater on the road.

A huge population depends on this road. In case of emergency, one cannot imagine travelling on this road with ease and in case there was some patient inside a vehicle, he/she has to suffer due to the bumpy ride, he strongly denounced.

