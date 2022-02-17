Residents to enjoy free double-decker ride for 2 days

The residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will enjoy free of charge ride on the double decker bus service under the 'Explore Islamabad' tour arranged by the Capital Development Authority and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad on February 18 and 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will enjoy free of charge ride on the double decker bus service under the 'Explore Islamabad' tour arranged by the Capital Development Authority and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad on February 18 and 19.

According to MCI's Focal Person Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the Capital's civic authorities had taken the initiative to promote tourism in the twin cities.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said normally the fare for the trip was Rs 400 per person, but "we are offering it on February 18 & 19 free of charge to attract the tourists".

He said the tour objective was to attract both local and foreign tourists to enjoy the scenic views of Islamabad.

He said the excursion on the 80-seat double-decker bus would start at 9:30 a.m. from Allama Iqbal Park on Murree Road ( Shamsabad) Rawalpindi. It would cover almost all the famous touristic points of the Capital city, including Pakistan Monument, Buddha Caves, Faisal Masjid, Lake View Park and Margalla Hills.

Chief Metropolitan Officer Syed Ali Asghar, Director sports, Culture and Tourism MCI and Administrator MCI were expected to attend the event, he added.