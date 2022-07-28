UrduPoint.com

Residents To Enjoy Live Music Show On Account Of Diamond Jubilee Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Residents to enjoy Live music show on account of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Various singers will light up the stage to enthrall the audience as government announced special inaugural ceremony in order to kick start the colorful celebrations of 75 years of independence tonight.

According to the official announcement shared via Pakistan Television's social media pages and website, a special show will be held tonight at D-Chowk Islamabad to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan, a true blessing by Allah Almighty to let us enjoy the freedom of having our own country which is yet a dream for many others around the world.

In order to break the news to the citizens, ptv announced the date and timings along with the Names of performers all set to captivate the audience, including big names such as Sahir Ali Bagga, Humera Arshad, Muhammad Ali & many more.

According to the details, the Opening ceremony 'Azam-e-Ali Shaan Shaad Rahe Pakistan' will start at 8:00 pm tonight in which audiences will be able to enjoy live singing & fireworks along with Laser Light show. The entry is free for all the citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Social Media Independence Muhammad Ali Humera Arshad Sahir Ali Bagga All Government PTV

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

22 minutes ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

48 minutes ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

1 hour ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.