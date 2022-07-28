Residents to enjoy Live music show on account of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Various singers will light up the stage to enthrall the audience as government announced special inaugural ceremony in order to kick start the colorful celebrations of 75 years of independence tonight.

According to the official announcement shared via Pakistan Television's social media pages and website, a special show will be held tonight at D-Chowk Islamabad to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan, a true blessing by Allah Almighty to let us enjoy the freedom of having our own country which is yet a dream for many others around the world.

In order to break the news to the citizens, ptv announced the date and timings along with the Names of performers all set to captivate the audience, including big names such as Sahir Ali Bagga, Humera Arshad, Muhammad Ali & many more.

According to the details, the Opening ceremony 'Azam-e-Ali Shaan Shaad Rahe Pakistan' will start at 8:00 pm tonight in which audiences will be able to enjoy live singing & fireworks along with Laser Light show. The entry is free for all the citizens.