Residents To Get Food Items At Subsidized Rate During Ramazan: AC Chitral

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:07 PM

Residents to get food items at subsidized rate during Ramazan: AC Chitral

Assistant Commissioner Chitral Saqain Saleem said that the district administration Chitral was committed to extend relief to residents by providing essential commodities at low prices during the holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Chitral Saqain Saleem said that the district administration Chitral was committed to extend relief to residents by providing essential commodities at low prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views during a visit Utility Stores Corporation in the area where he inspected the quality of various essential food items in the main store.

He directed the officials concerned to take concrete measures by ensuring that people get items at officially prescribed rates in order to facilitate them during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the Ramzan Package of Utility Stores would commence from April 10 where 19 items including sugar,atta, ghee and oil have been subsidized by the government.

More Stories From Pakistan

