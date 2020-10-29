Residents urge authorities to repair dilapidated Dhoke Juma Road

Residents of Askari 7, 14 and other colonies on Thursday urged the authorities concerned to repair the Dhoke Juma Road, which had been in a shabby condition for the last many years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Residents of Askari 7, 14 and other colonies on Thursday urged the authorities concerned to repair the Dhoke Juma Road, which had been in a shabby condition for the last many years.

Talking to APP, Akram Suleman, a resident of Askari-7 said the area people had welcomed the announcement by Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Mohammad Mehmood regarding the overhauling of the worn out Defence Road whereas they had also urged him to direct Chaklala Cantonment board to undertake recarpetting of Dhoke Juma Road which was in a dilapidated condition.

Another resident, Adeel Ahmed said the link road, which as constructed more than a decade ago, connected Tulsa Road and lead to Harley Street and Bakra Mandi. It facilitated the residents to avoid the traffic rush on Tulsa Road, but the potholes and craters on it not only damaged the vehicles but also lead to traffic jam, he added.

He said the residents were hopeful that the quarters concerned would mitigate the genuine problem of the area residents.

When contacted, the Chaklala Cantonment Board officials and others remained unavailable for their version on the matter.