Residents urge Islamabad Capital Territory to implement rate list of fruits, vegetables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has failed to implement the approved rate list by Islamabad Market Committee (IMC) of fruits and vegetables as the federal capital's shopkeepers are charging extra prices on every item

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has failed to implement the approved rate list by Islamabad Market Committee (IMC) of fruits and vegetables as the Federal capital's shopkeepers are charging extra prices on every item.

During visits to various fruit and vegetable shops in I-8, I-10, G-7, G-6, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11 and other sectors of Islamabad, the vendors were found violating the rate lists provided by the IMC on daily basis.

The residents urged the administration to implement the rate list in true letter and spirit and penalize the violators to curb the menace of self-imposed inflation by the fruits and vegetables vendors.

The administration has fixed the price of Apples at Rs 125 per kg but the shopkeepers charging Rs 200-250 per kg. The rate of Pakistani Banana on the list was Rs 72 per dozen but the market price was about Rs 120.

Similarly Persimmon price was Rs 82 per kg but the market rates was around Rs130, Grapes Sundarkhai rate was Rs 170 per kg while the vendors charging Rs 250, Pomegenrate price was Rs 165 per kg while the market rate was Rs 220 per kg.

Vegetables were also being sold at exorbitant prices. According to the IMC approved rate list, Onion price was Rs 100 per kg while its market price was Rs 72, Tomato was Rs 80 per kg while its market price was Rs 60, Lemon price was Rs 130 per kg while its market price was Rs 104 per kg, Peas are Rs 180 per kg while it was sold at Rs 260.

Shahmeer Hussain, a government servant who was purchasing vegetables from a shop in G-9 Markaz, said that shopkeepers would not even listen to if their attention is drawn towards difference in prices written on the IMC approved rate list.

He said that low income person cannot even think to purchase fruits as the rates of fruits and vegetables were so high.

When contacted, an official in ICT administration said that committees headed by a magistrate have been formed in Islamabad to conduct surprise visits to different sectors and check prices of the commodities.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Market Committee has announced price list of vegetables and fruits for the markets of the federal capital and asked the people to lodge complaints against the profiteers and hoarders.

The spokesman asked the people to follow this list and inform the authorities on phone numbers 051-4867762; 051-9108084 in case of any complaint against the shopkeepers.

He said that the ICT had also launched a mobile App 'Durust Daam' (exact price) to control the illegal profiteering by the shopkeepers in the federal capital.

The residents of the federal capital would be able to view daily prices of essential commodities including fruits, vegetables and poultry products, he added.

He said it would also offer easy complaint registration against shopkeepers and traders violating the official price lists According to a spokesman, the rate list of vegetables in Islamabad except for Jinnah Super, Super and Kohsar markets are as follows: Potato Rs36/46 per Kg, Onion Rs 72/83, Tomato Rs 60/70, Ginger Rs 300/355, Garlic (Desi) Rs 195/220, Garlic China Rs210/250, Lemon Rs 85/104, Lady Finger Rs 50/60, Pumpkin Rs 55/65, Brinjal Rs 48/60, Peas Rs 180/217, Farsh Bean Rs 79/105, Tenda (Walaiti) Rs 99/140,Tenda Desi Rs 83/105, Cucumber Rs 57/68, Capsicum Rs 155/180, Green Chilli Rs 132/156, Cauliflower Rs 60/84, Cabbage Rs 30/38, Bitter Gourd Rs 90/110, Green Zucchini Rs 93/108, Spinach Rs 25/29, Turnip Rs 49/60,Maroo Rs 82/103, Radish Rs 30/38, Yam Rs 72/85, Carrot (China) Rs 49/60, Chicken Rs 165 and Eggs 116 per dozen.

Likewise, he said that rates of fruit per kilogram of high and medium quality in Islamabad are as follows: Apple Kilo Rs 90/125, Apple Golden Rs 72/94, Apple (White) Rs 66/88, Banana Pak Rs 55/72, Grapes Rs 170/210 and PersimmonRs 68/82.