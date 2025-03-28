Open Menu

Residents Urged To Avoid Aerial Firing On ‘Chand Raat’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan has urged people to celebrate Eidul Fitr responsibly and avoid dangerous practices like aerial firing, which can result in tragic consequences.

In his message issued here on Friday, the DPO said while Chand Raat is a time for joy, love, and celebration, it should not come at the cost of others' safety and well-being.

“The brief thrill of firing into the air can cause irreversible harm, potentially taking innocent lives and causing immense grief for families.

” He added.

Instead, he advised people to utilize their energies into acts of kindness, such as helping those in need, supporting orphans, and easing the lives of the poor.

He said such a kind of celebration brought true happiness and success in both this world and the hereafter.

He reiterated district police were committed to maintaining safety during the festivities and will take strict legal action against anyone engaging in such fatal acts such aerial firing.

