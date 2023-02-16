Residents urged to make donations for Turkiye quake victims

The district administration is taking solid measures to collect maximum donations and relief items for earthquake victims of Turkiye

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):The district administration is taking solid measures to collect maximum donations and relief items for earthquake victims of Turkiye.

In this regard, a meeting was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Tariq Mehmood in chair here on Thursday to expedite efforts for timely dispatch of relief items and donations to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for assistance of Turkiye.

The ADC briefed the participants about the extent of damages caused by a massive earthquake in Turkiye.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Department of Health, Education, Civil Defense, Fisheries, and representatives of Population Welfare, Water Management, Social Welfare, Livestock, Industries, Food, TMOs, Gomal Zam dam.

Sugar mills' owners and members of trade unions were also present.

He said camps had been set up for collecting funds and relief materials for the earthquake victims at different places and urged the residents to generously contribute in the relief funds.

The ADC said that all the departments should take immediate steps in that regard so that the aid could be collected at the earliest and forwarded soon.

During the meeting, it was further informed that donations could also be deposited directly in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Bank of Khyber Account No. 2008992129.