Residents Voice Concern Over Shisha Gatherings Threatening Youth Health
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The residents of Islamabad have voiced their concern over the running of indoor shisha café, terming it a
violation of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad's order of banning indoor shisha cafés.
Local residents said the ongoing shisha gatherings at a café, falling under the jurisdiction of Shalimar police station, were putting the health of the younger generation in grave danger.
They expressed deep concern over the growing trend of shisha use, saying it was eroding the community’s social fabric and health standards.
Health expert Dr. Roy Ateeq ur Rahman warned that shisha smoking can be even more harmful than cigarettes, with research showing a single session delivers 2.5 times more nicotine, 10 times more carbon monoxide, and 25 times more tar than a cigarette.
He added that prolonged use is linked to lung cancer, heart disease, oral cancers, and respiratory illnesses, while shared mouthpieces can transmit infectious diseases.
Rana Imran Latif, chairman of Piyaas International, told APP, that “We want to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day free from the looming menace threatening our youth. True freedom means liberating our younger generation from this deadly addiction.”
He urged immediate and strict action to shut down such cafés.
The residents reiterated their demand for swift legal measures, stressing that safeguarding the youth from addiction and life-threatening diseases should be a top priority for the authorities.
