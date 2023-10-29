Residents welcome CDA’s user-friendly online payment service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The residents of the Federal capital have welcomed the initiative of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday to introduce a user-friendly online payment service for utility bills as a part of the digitalization process, ensuring customers' convenience.

“The online payment service is set to simplify the payment process for all utility bills to offer a more convenient and efficient way for customers to fulfill their financial responsibilities,” said a resident Fateh Muhammad.

He said the advantages of the digital payment service go beyond convenience as allowing residents to pay their utility bills online minimizes the environmental hazards caused by paper billing and physical transactions.

Another resident, Naseem Begum said that it is a direly needed step towards reducing the use of cash and promoting a more secure and efficient financial system.

Such steps bring ease and comfort in the lives of the general public and ensure a safe and secure payment system which are important at a time when societies are becoming cashless.

Another user of this online facility, Shagufta Mehmood who is a working woman said that today is the era of digitalization and all institutions and departments must adopt digital ways to compete internationally.

Digitalization of such services which are accessed by the general public to perform their routine liabilities is essential to make their life easier and ensure transparency.

The CDA has taken a significant step toward enhancing customer convenience and digitalization by introducing a user-friendly online payment service for utility bills, an official in the authority told APP.

Now, he said the residents of Islamabad can conveniently pay their water bills, property taxes, and other service bills from the comfort of their homes, making life more accessible and hassle-free.

“The move towards online payment options aligns with the CDA’s commitment to modernize its services and streamline processes for the residents of the federal capital,” he added.

He said to avail the service, consumers can visit the official CDA website at http://cda.gov.pk and follow the easy steps provided. The online payment service is designed to be user-friendly and secure, ensuring that transactions are carried out with the utmost safety.

“This online payment service is a significant milestone for the CDA and for the people of the federal capital,” he added. “We understand the importance of providing convenient and accessible services, especially in today’s digital age. With this new online payment facility, the residents can save time and effort, avoiding long queues and reducing the need for in-person interactions.”

He said that the customers who avail of the online payment service would receive electronic receipts and confirmations, providing a digital record of their transactions for their records. This service will enable CDA to maintain more accurate records and ensure billing and payment processes are as transparent as possible.

The official said that the launch of the online payment service was already receiving a positive response from residents who appreciated the CDA’s efforts to bring its services to the digital age.

