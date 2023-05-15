UrduPoint.com

Residents Without Permits Banned From Entering Makkah Starting Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Residents without permits banned from entering Makkah starting Monday

The General Directorate of Public Security, Saudi Arabia has announced that residents who do not have entry permits will be turned back from the security control points on roads leading to the Holy Capital from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The General Directorate of Public Security, Saudi Arabia has announced that residents who do not have entry permits will be turned back from the security control points on roads leading to the Holy Capital from Monday.

This comes in implementation of the instructions for organizing Hajj, which require residents wishing to enter the Holy Capital to obtain a permit from the competent authorities, said the Public Security.

The instructions regulating Hajj stipulate turning back vehicles and expatriate residents to where they came from except in cases of those who work in the holy sites and have entry permits issued by the competent authority, those who hold a resident's identity card issued in the holy capital, or an Umrah or Hajj permit, SPA reported.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Passports has started receiving applications for issuing entry permits to the Holy Capital electronically for domestic workers and non-Saudi family members, workers residing in establishments based in the Holy Capital, seasonal work visa holders and contractors with those establishments registered in the "Ajeer" system, for the Hajj season 1444 AH.

The service aims to facilitate procedures for beneficiaries, shorten time and save effort, as the platform of "Absher Individuals" provides permits for domestic workers and non-Saudi family members, while the service of entry permits to the Holy Capital is accessible through the electronic "Muqeem" portal for all agencies

Related Topics

Hajj Vehicles Saudi Arabia Visa Family All From

Recent Stories

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

3 minutes ago
 New Slovak Defense Minister Vows Continued Support ..

New Slovak Defense Minister Vows Continued Support for Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 US Court Rules Against Elon Musk in Dispute Over T ..

US Court Rules Against Elon Musk in Dispute Over Tesla Oversight of Tweets - Ord ..

8 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Discusses Coalition on Fighter Jets With ..

Zelenskyy Discusses Coalition on Fighter Jets With UK Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 UK Paid Up to $1.4Bln in Extra Costs for Energy in ..

UK Paid Up to $1.4Bln in Extra Costs for Energy in 2022 Due to Brexit - Associat ..

8 minutes ago
 Hamza, Shahzaib half-centuries give Pakistan U19 8 ..

Hamza, Shahzaib half-centuries give Pakistan U19 80-run win

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.