Resignation of 123 PTI’s MNAs accepted by acting speaker: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2022) PTI leader Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that resignation of 123 members of the party had been accepted by acting speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri.

Taking to Twitter, Habib said, a notification was issued in this regard.

The PTI leader said that the general elections had now become inevitable in the country after the acceptance of resignations submitted by the PTI lawmakers.

The former ruling party had 155 members in the 272-member house, of them, 20 were dissidents who had been served notice by the party. The decision of the remaining 12 lawmakers remained unclear.

Former PM Imran Khan, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the ECP, saying that no member of the PTI should be nominated to any committee as the party lawmakers had already tendered their resignations from the lower house of the parliament on April 11.

He said, "In the wake of foreign intervention into internal affairs of Pakistan and the events and circumstances related thereto, PTI decided not to be the part of the ultra-constitutional exercise of regime change and formation of an imported government,".

Khan also pointed out that there was no representative of the PTI in the National Assembly, while defectors had already been proceeded against under Article 63-A of the Constitution

The PM said in the letter, “I hereby withdraw all Names given in the list to this commission in priority on women as well as minority seats. I, therefore, declare that PTI would not be a party to any proceedings, steps or actions taken on its behalf on any forum and will outrightly reject any/all efforts to use the Name of PTI."

The PPP and the PML-N on Wednesday accused Suri of pressuring the NA Secretariat into sending resignations of the PTI MNAs to the election commission without meeting constitutional obligations.

Both the parties claimed that Suri had committed a violation of the Constitution by approving the resignations without listening to them in person.